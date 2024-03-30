Ntrobuman SHS appeals for replacement of outmoded library books 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) March 30, GNA-Students at Ntruboman Senior High School in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have called for replacement of library books to reflect the changing times to better serve its students.

The current library, which has been in use for decades, is no longer meeting the needs of students in the digital age as many of the library books in stock are outmoded.

A visit to the school by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that the outdated books in the library cover a range of subjects, from history to science to literature with many of these books published several decades ago and do not reflect the current state of knowledge in their respective fields.

The students expressed frustration with the limited resources and outdated books available in the school library.

According to the students, with the rise of online research and e-books, students are finding it difficult to access the information they need for their studies.

Speaking in an interview, the students argued that a modern library books would not only provide students with better access to resources, but also create a more conducive environment for studying and collaboration.

The Assistant Headmaster, administration, Mr Michael Kwame Mottey, said the school had been advocating for replacement of the old books for quite some time.

He said a collection of up-to-date and engaging books was crucial for the academic success of the students.

In response to these concerns, African Library Project has taken the initiative to replace the outmoded library books in the school.

For the past eighteen (18) months, African Library Projects in partnership with Adom news has created over twenty libraries for schools in Oti Region following numerous reports on educational challenges facing schools.

The Regional Country Director, Festus Okpora, said the organisation’s aimed to equip and provide students with up-to-date and relevant resources that would enhance their learning experience.

He said the projects included sourcing new books on variety of subjects, as well as incorporating digital resources to keep pace with the rapidly changing educational landscape.

GNA

