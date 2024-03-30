Datalink Institute donates to Remar Tema Children’s Home 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah, GNA

Tema, March 30, GNA – The Data Link Institute of Business and Technology has donated assorted items to the Remar Tema Children’s Home at Tema Community 11 as the world celebrates Easter.

The items included bags of rice, tin tomatoes, cooking oil, baked beans, toiletries, bottled and sachet water, as part of its humanitarian services to the needy.

Professor Stanley Saamoah Moffatt, the President of the Institute, said the move was part of the institution’s effort to foster inclusiveness and a compassionate community where the less privileged would thrive and become key people in society.

He said the Data Link Institute had, over the years, been intentional about mobilising its limited resources to support the needy, particularly Remar Children’s Home, due to its proximity to the institutions.

“This is to empower the children of the orphanage, put smiles on their faces, and serve as a beacon of hope.”

Prof. Moffatt said improving the livelihoods of the needy could go a long way to strengthen and develop society, as it eradicated social vices, promoted coexistence, and created opportunities for the vulnerable, who could contribute massively to the growth of a nation.

“If you go to the United States, one of the reasons they spend so much money on welfare is because statistics have shown that the more money pumped into the welfare system, the more the people that come out, statistically, become worthy citizens of society,” he stated.

He said the welfare of the orphaned was a responsibility of all and called on institutions and stakeholders to commit more resources to the protection and sustenance of the vulnerable, adding that the blessings that came with making life meaningful for the needy were immeasurable.

Prof Moffatt said some people found themselves in orphanages due to wrong choices made by parents, abusive parenthood, and the loss of parents, stressing that every individual must cultivate the habit of reaching out to the needy even when resources were limited.

The team socialised with the children and encouraged them to take their academics seriously, while Mr Philip Gebu, the Chaplin of the Institute, asked for God’s blessings upon them.

Mr Christian Ahonton, the in-charge of Remar Children’s Home, commended Data Link Institute for the kind gesture and asked for God’s guidance in all its endeavours.

GNA

