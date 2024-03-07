67th Independence Celebration: We need to restore values of patriotism, integrity-Affail Monney

Accra, Mar. 07, GNA – Dr Affail Monney, a fellow, Thematic Area, Media, Security and Cyber Security, Frimpong Manso Institute (FMI), says there is the need to restore values of patriotism, integrity, hard work, patience, and tolerance as the country celebrates 67 years of independence.

He noted that at 67, Ghana was deeply polarised along partisan lines, while greed and selfishness overrode the national interests, adding that as a result, the country’s moral centre was almost gone as it “killed” water bodies with impunity and destroyed the environment with carelessness.

In a press statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Ghana’s 67th independence anniversary, Dr Monney said: “We should take concrete steps to address the disconnect between theory and practice, grow enough food for local consumption and export.

“Add value to our natural resources, find home-grown solutions to our mounting challenges, and rekindle the fight for economic independence so as to insulate us from ugly external pressures,” he added,

He said “we must infuse godliness in all dimensions of personal and national lives, this way, we can check unbridled corruption, hold credible elections, promote durable peace, guarantee democratic ascendancy, and enhance our national pride.”

Dr Monney said after a period of appreciable strides, long bouts of political instability and military adventurism, Ghana in the 1992 referendum, abandoned the bullet course and embraced the ballot box as means of choosing our leaders.

He said since then, it held eight democratic elections which had positioned the nation as a beacon of democratic accomplishment in Africa.

Dr Monney said Ghana must not be intoxicated by that achievement no matter how “narcotic” the feeling might be because the country’s democracy was on the stilts, “moneycracy on the rise, the economy on the ropes, and our value systems, under siege.”

“We salute the good people of Ghana, most especially our forebearers for their heroic fortitude and inestimable sacrifice which led to our political freedom from the British colonial masters,” he added.

