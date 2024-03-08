More women than men in Ghana support wife beating – GSS report

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, March 8, GNA – More women than men in Ghana believe that a man is justified in beating up his wife for various reasons, the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS) by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has found.

The survey revealed that while 19 per cent of women were in support of wife beating, only 16 per cent of men supported it.

The women aged 15-49 were of the view that a husband should beat up his wife if she burnt the food, argued with him, went out without telling him, neglected the children, and/or refused sexual intercourse.

The report explained that child neglect was of the greatest concern to both men and women.

It further indicated that 10 per cent of women believed a wife should be beaten when she goes out without permission as against seven per cent of men.

Similarly, seven per cent of women compared to four per cent of men agree with wife beating for refusal of sexual intercourse.

The situation, however, is an improvement over the years as the percentage of women who agreed with wife beating had declined from 49 per cent in 2003 to 19 per cent 2022.

Among the men, the percentage plummeted from 33 per cent in 2003 to 13 per cent in 2014 before increasing marginally to 16 per cent.

Demographic and Health Surveys are population-based surveys which monitor progress of in-service utilisation and management of health-related issues to inform policy.

The 2022 GDHS is the seventh in series of surveys conducted by the GSS and its partners.

The survey interviewed 17,933 households comprising 15,014 women of reproductive age (15-49) and 7,044 men aged 15 to 59.

The report provided information on fertility, family planning, childhood mortality, maternal and child health, violence against women, Knowledge of HIV prevention methods, water, sanitation, and menstrual hygiene, among others.

Professor Emeritus Kofi Awusabo-Asare, a professor of population, environment and development, sharing his thoughts at a dissemination session in Cape Coast, described the situation as worrying.

He observed that the acceptance of such violent acts against women was psychological and needed to be addressed urgently.

“It is part of the mind of the opposed coming from socialisation. She has been socialised to accept that when she experiences such encounters, it is normal.

“It should not be accepted, and we need to address that under empowerment,” he said.

Madam Abena Asamoabea Osei-Akoto, Director of Survey and Censuses, GSS, sharing in Professor Emeritus Awusabo-Asare’s concern, denounced wife beating.

She observed that many young people saw their fathers beating up their mothers while growing up and, therefore, believed it was okay.

She noted that many Ghanaians had normalised the wrong things to the point where the right things seem wrong.

“And if I cook and my food gets burnt, then I am expecting that my husband will beat me and if he doesn’t beat me, it is not normal. It is an experience they have gone through and see it as the norm,” she said.

She stressed that hurting somebody, whether they did something wrong was not acceptable.

“Please, screaming at somebody is wrong. Talk nicely to the person for them to appreciate what they did wrong and that will encourage them to correct their wrongs,” she added.

