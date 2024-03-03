Martha Inspires Foundation fetes vulnerable groups 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Sagnarigu (N/R), March 3, GNA – Martha Inspires Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in Tamale, has feted about 250 vulnerable members of society to appreciate their resilience in contributing to community development.

The beneficiaries, including widows, single and expectant mothers, the aged and mothers of twins were served hot meals, assorted drinks, and pastries.

Some of them took home new and used clothes including pairs of sandals/shoes, bags, mini bags of rice, canned tomatoes, cooking oil, and detergents.

Health professionals were present to counsel them on pregnancy care, childbirth, family planning and general well-being of the aged.

The event was supported by the Universal Merchant Bank and other partners.

Miss Martha Anabila, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Martha Inspires Foundation, said it formed part of the organisation’s commitment to supporting the less endowed in society.

Most of the women had played significant roles in the development of their communities and families, she said, hence the importance to show them love for their selflessness, sacrifice and resilience.

“We don’t need any International Women’s Day or mothers’ day to celebrate women. They must be celebrated at every given opportunity because they deserve it,” she said.

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, the Executive Director, Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency – Ghana, said it was important for vulnerable groups to take advantage of every available opportunity to be productive and learn to support themselves.

“Being widowed does not mean you cannot contribute meaningfully to support your family or community.”

She encouraged the beneficiaries to acquire employable skills to make some income to meet their basic needs.

Mr Adams Kadiri, the Assembly Member, Katariga Electoral Area in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region, commended the NGO and partners for their consistent show of love to vulnerable groups in the area.

GNA

