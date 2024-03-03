Daboase gets new divisional chief 

By Gladys Abakah, GNA

Daboase (W/R), March 3, GNA – Mr John Armooh, a building contractor, has been enstooled as the new Divisional Chief of Daboase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

He would occupy the stool, which had been vacant for the past 14 years with the name Nana Nyamfo Panyin II.

He took the oath of allegiance before the chiefs and people of Daboase at a durbar held at the market square in the community.

The ceremony was graced by traditional and religious leaders, security service officials, and people from the academia, among others.

Nana Panyin II, addressing the gathering after his installation, commended the people and elders for the trust reposed in him and pledged to promote peace and unity for development.

He said he would help the community to improve upon its health, education, sports and other infrastructure to enhance its standard of living.

Education, he said, was the bedrock for sustainable development and promised to ensure the youth acquired training, especially in technical and vocational education, for the requisite skills to better their lives.

On recreational activities, Nana Panyin mentioned the prioritisation of sports development through measures that would unearth the talents of the youth in the community.

Mr Oscar Tawiah Dadzie, an elder at the palace, expressed confidence that the new Divisional Chief would lead the people to realise the desired development for the community.

He, however, entreated Nana Panyin to rule his people with fairness and diligence and avoid indulging in partisan politics.

Madam Veronica Ntiako, a resident of Daboase, said: “We have never known him to be a man with bad behaviour, he is kind, God fearing and loves everyone”

“May God grant him the wisdom to keep doing his good works for humanity.”

