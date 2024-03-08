Managing Director of GWCL tours Northern, Savannah Regions 

By Ibrahim Nurudeen

Tamale, March 8, GNA – Dr Clifford Braimah, Managing Director, Ghana Water Company Limited, has embarked on a two-day working visit to the Northern and Savannah Regions to assess the operations of the company and interact with stakeholders on water expansion projects in these regions.

Dr Braimah, in a brief engagement with Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister at his office in Tamale before proceeding to Yendi, Bimbilla, and Salaga, said the company was doing everything possible to improve the water situation in Tamale and the region in general.

He said some measures such as identifying illegal connections, and construction of mechanised boreholes were being undertaken as a temporary intervention to ease the water shortage situation in the regions.

He said over aged and obsolete systems and machines were part of the reasons the company was unable to meet the demand of the regions and assuring that the company was determined to resolve the challenge.

Alhaji Saibu, for his part, said the water shortage situation in the region was worrying, adding that residents in many areas in Tamale had not seen their taps flow for nine months now.

He appealed for accelerated works on the Water Expansion Project in Tamale, Yendi and other communities to help address the challenge.

GNA

