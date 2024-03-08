Children appeal to parents, stakeholders to provide basic needs

By Albert Futukpor

Gbanyamni (N/R), March 8, GNA – Some children under the Child-Friendly Accountability Mechanism (CFAM) platform in the Sagnarigu Municipality and Kumbungu District have appealed to parents and caregivers to prioritise their future by adequately providing them with their basic needs.

They mentioned quality and accessible education, health care services, good shelter and social amenities, career guidance and counseling services, and opportunities for skills learning at the appropriate age would ensure a conducive environment to guarantee them a bright future.

This was contained in a communique read on behalf of the CFAM members by Miss Barika Iddrisu, a CFAM member from Zagyuri Anglican JHS, at the CFAM District Level Forum at Gbanyamni in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The CFAM members, who participated in the forum, were drawn from Nangbagu Garizegu, Katariga, Zagyiri and Gbaynamni the Sagnarigu Municipality, and Bognaayili the Kumbungu District.

The forum, attended by schoolchildren, parents, and representatives of some state institutions, including Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Department of Children, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and chiefs, was to enable children to identify child protection gaps in their communities and advocate ways to addressing them.

The forum was organised by Markaz-Al-Bishara Child Development Programme (MABCDP) with support from Children Believe, an international non-governmental organisation.

As part of the forum, the children recited poems drawing attention to their plight.

The communique said children were being abused emotionally, mentally and physically and exposed to many dangers, and some had to sell in the morning before going to school, and after school, closing late at night just to get money for the next day at school.

It said many school girls got exploited in the process and became pregnant and dropped out of school or given out in marriages they were not prepared for.

It added that “Parents and caregivers are enrolling some schoolchildren into apprenticeship work such as motor fitting, hairdressing, tailoring amongst others while they are still in Primary or JHS.”

It said, “this practice mostly leads to school drop-out since many are unable to cope with academic work and apprenticeship work at that time and age,” hence need to prioritise their basic needs.

The communique said, “As we celebrate our municipal child forum today on the theme: “Promoting the holistic development of children: The role of parents and caregivers in Sagnarigu Municipality”, we pledge to play our part as responsible children and appeal to stakeholders and duty-bearers to also pledge on their part to provide educational services, health, shelter, justice delivery and social services that will serve as a vehicle for us to fulfill our full potentials in the future.”

Dr Issahaku Abdul Rahaman, Chief of Gbanyamli, appealed to parents to encourage their children and motivate them on the need to understand and uphold their cultural values.

He also advised parents not to harass teachers in trying to impact knowledge to their children, adding that they should support teachers in training their children for a good future.

Mr Yussif Abubakari, a staff at the Sagnarigu Municipal Health Directorate, who represented the Municipal Health Director, appealed to parents and caregivers to take good care of their children, especially during their adolescent stage to lead upright lives.

