Malta President visits Ghana 

Accra, March 7, GNA – The President of Malta, Dr George William Vella, will arrive in Ghana on Thursday evening for a three-day state visit.

The visit is expected to enhance cooperation and boost ties between Ghana and Malta

President Vella will be accompanied by his wife, Miriam, and a delegation of public servants and private sector representatives.

The delegation is expected to meet and network with Ghana’s private sector to strengthen bilateral and trade relations between the countries.

On arrival, he would be met by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other government officials at the Kotoka International Airport’s Jubilee Lounge.

On Friday, President Vella will hold a bilateral meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, followed by a joint news conference.

He would be hosted to a state banquet at the Presidency on Friday evening.

President Vella is also set to meet with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Among the other activities in Ghana, President Vella and his wife will visit the HopeXchange Medical Centre in Kumasi, which was established by a Maltese non-governmental organisation as part of the health cooperation between the two countries.

President Vella is expected to depart Ghana on Sunday.

GNA

