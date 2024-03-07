Let’s get involved in building the nation and its democratic credentials – Dr Agyeman-Rawlings   

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, March 7, GNA – Dr Zanetor Agyeman- Rawlings, Member Of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency, has urged Ghanaians to get themselves involved in building the nation and its democratic credentials.

She said that building a democracy was not something that ended in a day, but rather a process that required the involvement of all citizens both individually and collectively.

Dr Zanetor said this during the 67th Independence Day parade held by the General Accra Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) in Accra.

“We must ask ourselves why we see a lot of reversals from democratic rule across the continent and look deep to make sure individually and collectively we ensure that the pillars of a good governance are adhered to in order to protect and preserve the democracy we enjoy in the country,” she said.

The MP said the theme for this year’s independence celebration “Our Democracy, Our Pride”, threw more light on the ongoing democratic insecurity across the world.

“Let not emulate the bad habits we see in our political space these days, but rather identify the good things across us and build on them, because that is how we ensure our democracy is consolidated and stronger,” she added.

She appealed to stakeholders to help and protect the sanity of this year’s election to make sure the country had free, fair, and peaceful elections in the forthcoming December polls.

Mr Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive for KoKMA, said since the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in 1966, Ghana has had a chequered history of leadership emanating from different forms of governance dominated by Military rule, hence the reason behind the chosen theme for this year’s Independence Day Celebration.

He said in the late 1980s, the various actors in the nation’s political landscape collectively resolved that the best way to govern Ghana should be democratic rule and this gave birth to the 1992 constitution after which the 1992 presidential and parliamentary elections were held.

“Since then, Ghana has held eight successive elections after every four years without interference from the military as it is the case in other countries, due to the fact that as a country we have put democratic structures and systems in place to deal with election challenges,” he said.

He said Ghana’s democracy could only thrive if “we invest in human security and development to promote prosperity for all.”

Mr Tawiah entreated students to eschew indiscipline, disrespect for authority and the elderly, drug abuse, occultic practices, and sexual promiscuity among others and rather study hard to achieve higher academic laurels for the development of the country in years to come.

“We as adults, have a responsibility to provide you with the opportunity to achieve this, in the likewise manner, you have the responsibility to use your time wisely and well. Therefore, the future is yours and you must adequately prepare for it.”

