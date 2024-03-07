Dr John Kumah passes on

By Iddi Yire/Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Mar 07, GNA – Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, has passed on.

Parliament learnt of his death on Thursday and as a result sitting was abruptly brought to an end and adjourned to Friday at 1000 hours.

“Honourable Members, for good reasons, the House will have to adjourn, so I put the statement straight away. The House is adjourned until tomorrow 10 o’clock in the forenoon,” Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin said.

Following the breaking news of the demise of the Ejisu lawmaker, the mood in the House became sombre, and his colleagues could be seen in pensive moods.

Dr Kumah was born on 4th August 1978.

He was a Lawyer and an Entrepreneur with over 15 years experience in leadership, creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, and supporting youth development.

As the first Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), he successfully positioned the NEIP as the enabler of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ghana.

Under his leadership, the programme trained 7,000 startups in 2018 under the Presidential Business Support Programme and supported 1,350 beneficiaries with funds.

Prior to working for the Government, Dr Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm.

He also worked as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

In November 2020, Dr Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland.

Before then, he had acquired a Masters in Applied Business Research, at the same Business School in 2019.

His rich educational background includes a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research in 2019 at Nobel International Business School (NIBS).

In 2009, he had an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance), from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

It all began at the University of Ghana, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy, a Bachelor of Art Degree (Law) LLB in 2011 and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013.

He was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

As an entrepreneur, a lawyer by profession, a Politician by choice, and a Preacher by divine calling, he saw none of those as an accident, but a call to serve humanity.

He had six children and married to Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah.

GNA

