Mahama moves ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ tour to Oti Region  

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) March 18, GNA – Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is visiting the Oti Region from Monday, March 18 to19, to share the party’s vision for the country ahead of the Election 2024.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), signed by Mr Gabriel Lemboel, the Oti Regional NDC Secretary, said the two-day tour was to engage with the various communities and stakeholders, listen to their concerns and find the best solutions.

The stakeholders include the chiefs and elders, the clergy, artisans, fishermen, traders, transport operators, party sympathisers and the public.

The tour would begin with a community engagement at Jasikan in the Buem Constituency then to Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency and end at Krachi East.

At Dambai the former President would pay a courtesy call on the Oti Regional House of Chiefs at its Regional Coordinating Council and end with a tour of the Krachi West Municipality.

On Tuesday Mr Mahama is expected to engage with community stakeholders at the Krachi Nchumuru District and at the Nkwanta North and South markets at Brewaniase.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

