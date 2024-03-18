GNPC Foundation provides start-up kits to artisans in Western North

By Alex Baah Boadi/Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R), March 18, GNA – The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has presented start-up kits to 64 skilled artisans in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region to facilitate their work and boost their profits.

The artisans, selected from all the nine municipalities and districts of the region, received the kits when they graduated from a two-year intensive training, after which they sat for the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) proficiency examination.

The 64 artisans included hairdressers, tailors, seamstresses, sprayers, aluminum fabricators, and bakers.

They received 20 sewing machines, five local ovens and cylinders, 15 stand dryers, four welding machines, eight cutters, 10 polishing machines and four tiller’s cutting machines.

The rest were five aluminium cutting machines, seven spraying equipment, five gas stoves, eight diagnostic and 10 metal cutting equipment.

Dr Dominic Eduah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GNPC Foundation, at the ceremony to hand over the equipment, said the Foundation’s mandate was among others to support education and training, provide environmental support, social amenities and economic empowerment.

Touching on some of its achievements, he said the Foundation had provided scholarships to some students to pursue various tertiary programmes both locally and in abroad.

It had also supported Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and organised career fairs for tertiary students.

Dr Duah asked the beneficiaries to fully utilise the support to better their living standards, while periodically maintaining the kits to prolong their lifespan.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the President of the National House of Chiefs, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, GNPC Foundation, commended the graduands for their hard work and their commitment to earning a living on their own.

He said similar support had been offered to their colleague artisans at Sekondi-Takoradi, Cape Coast and Koforidua based on the recognition that artisans were pivotal in growing Ghana’s economy.

He called on the Mining Companies at Bibiani to emulate the good gesture of the GNPC Foundation and support the local people through training.

Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, congratulated the beneficiaries for the sacrifices made in learning the trades.

“Your chosen fields are your passports to success in life, so make good use of them,” he said.

He lauded the Foundation and its partners for investing in the welfare of the youth by building their skills and setting them up with start-up kits.

Mr Samuel Sam, a beneficiary, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, applauded the Government, GNPC Foundation and partners for the support, and promised to work hard and utilise the kits for optimum benefits.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

