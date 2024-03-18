IMF Managing Director lauds Ghana over economic stabilisation effort

By Francis Ntow

Accra, March 18, GNA – Ms Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has lauded Ghana for measures being implemented to bring the country back to economic stability.

“It’s heartening to see Ghana’s significant strides towards economic stabilisation. The IMF remains fully committed to supporting Ghana’s ambitious reform agenda,” she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“You have done well since 1957; the prospects of Ghana are very bright, and you need to sustain it. The IMF remains fully committed to supporting Ghana’s ambitious reform agenda,” she added.

She said this after her separate engagements with Ghanaian authorities, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, as part of her first official visit to Ghana.

Others that the IMF Managing Director met included Dr Mohammed Amin, Finance Minister, Dr Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG), as well as a community of Civil Society Organisations.

Dr Amin Adam assured the IMF of government’s commitment to work closely with the Bank of Ghana to stay the course with the implementation.

“We will justify the trust and confidence you have in Ghana,” he told the IMF Managing Director, when he engaged her over the weekend.

“As Ghana continues to build on its strong legacy of political and socio-economic leadership, we take inspiration from the determination of our forebears, who committed their all to see Ghana rising,” Dr Amin Adam said.

That was after he led Ms Georgieva to tour the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum on Sunday, March 17.

As part of her visit, Ms Georgieva would participate in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference jointly organised by the Ministry of Finance and the IMF on Monday, March 18.

The conference, which would be under the theme, “AI as a Catalyst to Transform Economies in Sub-Saharan Africa,” would bring together public and private sector players, academia and development partners to explore ways to drive transformation in AI in Africa.

GNA

