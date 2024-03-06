Let us embrace peace to thrive in development- Nkwanta South MCE urges  

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), March 6, GNA- Mr Felix Owusu Gyimah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive, has called on citizens of Nkwanta to live in peace and harmony for development to thrive.

The MCE, in his speech at the 67th Independence Day celebration held on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”, said the recent disturbances in the Nkwanta South Municipality, which led to the loss of lives and properties was a stab at the back of the Municipality.

He said without peace the needed development would appear far from the people and urged everyone to embrace gestures targeted for peace.

The MCE continued that revenge was not the alternative to seeking justice.

Mr Gyimah said the law courts were designated institutions to address these differences and appealed to aggrieved groups to channel any grievances for the courts to judge.

“I therefore urged the people of Nkwanta to come together and fight the common enemy that confronts us such poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, malnutrition, social and economic infrastructure deficit, and environmental degradation.

“As we continue to grow in democracy, let us also change our attitudes towards each other for a positive result,” he added.

He stated that his mission and vision could not be accomplished if there was no stability in the Municipality. Therefore, it was very important for all people to think about peace because the situation had affected all sectors including education, which was pivotal for development.

A total of 23 schools within the Nkwanta township took part in the 67th Independence Day parade at the municipality with support from the security agencies.

