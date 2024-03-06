Engineers urged to embrace innovation, collaboration to shape the world – Prof. Adjei

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, March 6, GNA – Young engineers have been challenged to embrace innovation using their creative thinking abilities to solve the existing problems of the world.

Professor Kwaku Amaning Adjei, the Dean of the Faculty of Civil and Geo Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), who made the call, said engineers had a crucial role to play in developing innovative solutions that addressed climate change, resource depletion and global health crisis.

He said it was important that upcoming engineers think innovatively, embrace collaboration and ethical responsibilities to shape and create a sustainable future.

Prof. Adjei, who threw the challenge during the 2024 World Engineering Day celebration in Kumasi, said KNUST took pride in nurturing the next generation of engineers with the knowledge and skills to tackle challenges in the rapidly evolving world.

“We are committed to nurturing engineers who are not only technically positioned, but also aware of the environmental and social impact of their work,” he said.

The College of Engineering remained steadfast in its commitment to excellence and innovation to enhance society, he said.

The day, which was celebrated on the theme: “Engineering Solutions for a Sustainable World,” brought together engineers, students from tertiary and Senior High Schools (SHS), and industry players.

Prof. Adjei advised SHS students to be curious about the world around them, develop a flair for problem-solving, and enjoy the challenge of turning ideas into reality to be able to chart the path of engineering.

He also encouraged females to venture into engineering, saying the world needed engineers who were passionate, ethical, and purpose-driven to make a positive impact.

Mrs Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh, the Secretary General of the Ghana Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), said the annual celebration served as a powerful reminder of the crucial role engineers played in shaping the future for all.

She called on KNUST to be at the forefront of the transformative journey, with the power to connect communities with innovative technologies.

Mrs Nerquaye-Tetteh said, “as we reflect on the challenges facing our world from climate change, environmental degradation to resource scarcity, we recognise the urgent need for engineering solutions that prioritises sustainability and resilience.”

She encouraged engineers in Ghana to embrace the spirit of innovation, champion sustainability and provide engineering solutions to everyday problems facing the nation.

