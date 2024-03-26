Landguard activities impeding investments in the Greater Accra Region – Chief

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, March 26, GNA – Nene Lokpor Dagadu, the Chief of the Muerteh community in the Shai Osudoku Traditional Area, has appealed to the government and the Inspector General of Police to urgently tackle landguard activities in the Greater Accra Region.

Nene Dagadu, known in private life as Commander Peter Dagadu (Hon.), told the Ghana News Agency that landguard activities were scaring off investors from the area.

He explained that due to harassment from such persons, investors who expressed interest in investing in the construction industry often abandon their projects for fear of falling victim to attacks.

He further said this harms the country as the investors carry out a bad image of the state to their colleagues and affects the bilateral relationship between Ghana and other countries.

He added that it also economically affects the country, as it deprives Ghana of getting taxes from businesses, while the youth also remain unemployed as there were not enough businesses to employ them.

Nene Dagadu II stated, for instance, that some Eritrean investors who acquired 30 acres of land in Muerteh for mechanised vegetable farming abandoned the project after landguards attacked and seized their documents and equipment at the start of the project.

“As a result, the investors have asked that we return their monies to them for them to leave Ghana as they are no longer interested in investing here,” he added.

On the modus operandi of land guards, he said if their boss was not the one who sold the land, they terrorised the buyers until they leave the place, while they demand digging fees from those who purchased it from them whenever they start their project, even though they have already paid for the land.

He also appealed to the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to expedite action on an alleged attack on him by some six known land guards in the area who trailed him on motorbikes and threatened his life for causing their arrest.

He said if such criminal activities were not handled to their logical end, it emboldened unscrupulous people to continue to perpetrate crimes and drive away investors.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

