Africa Prime Initiative to empower emerging Ghanaian artistes with $2000 grant

Accra, March 26, GNA – The Africa Prime Initiative (API), a philanthropic arm of US-based video streaming platform Africa Prime, has joined forces with Gallery Soview to launch new grants for emerging Ghanaian artistes.

In 2022, the API launched a grant initiative for African artistes to provide them with a platform to showcase their art.in partnership with local African galleries.

Through this initiative, five Namibian artistes received US$2,000 each to fund new works that were showcased at the ‘Rising Voices’ exhibition held at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) in Windhoek in August 2023.

This year, five Ghanaian artistes will be awarded up to US$2,000 each to pursue similar projects across the spectrum of visual arts and help artistes develop their skills and create new works of art.

Yaya Moussa, founder of Africa Prime and the Africa Prime Initiative, said: “Our mission is to give emerging African talent global visibility and ensure authentic African voices are well represented on the world stage.

“We want to help break down financial barriers that prevent African artists from realising their creative visions and show the world the significant contribution African art can make.”

Gallery Soview, an independent gallery in Accra, would gather submissions, support API, assess the merits of each application, and disburse the awarded funds.

Barbara Kokpavo Janvier, the gallery’s Founder and Director said, “Our mission goes beyond exhibiting artworks. We provide strategic support to artists: we guide, advise, and connect them with galleries, collectors, and influencers around the world.

“Our ultimate goal is to enable our artists to make a sustainable living from their artistic work and contribute to the art ecosystem in and out of Africa. It is therefore with great enthusiasm that we are delighted to be partnering with API for this edition, which takes place in Ghana”.

The grants in Ghana will be the first disbursed by API, with projects in multiple other African countries to be announced in due course. To find out more about the grants and the application process, visit @gallerysoview on Instagram and Facebook, or email [email protected].

GNA

