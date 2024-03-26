AngloGold Ashanti constructs water systems for three communities in Obuasi

By Richard Kusi

Obuasi (Ash), March 25, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has cut the sod for the commencement of construction works on water systems for three communities in the area.

The event coincided with the 2024 World Water Day celebrations, which was held on the theme: “Water for Peace,” with the beneficiary communities being Kokoteasua, Diawuoso and Sanso.

World Water Day, which is celebrated globally on March 22 every year, seeks to inspire action to tackle the global water crisis as well as to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) six, which focuses on water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Mr Edmond Oduro Agyei, the Community Relations Manager of AngloGold, who led the groundbreaking ceremony, said the provision of water systems for the communities formed part of efforts by AngloGold Ashanti to continue to support and invest in the well-being of the people in its host communities.

The project, estimated at three million Ghana Cedis, came on the heels of the construction and handing over of four other water systems for Bidieso, Ntonsua, Kwabrafoso and Creeky communities, he said.

Mr Agyei said the projects were expected to improve the wellbeing, health and overall development of the beneficiary communities.

Madam Faustina Amissah, Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District, called on residents of the district to make conscious efforts to protect water bodies.

She said the celebration of World Water Day was a wake-up call to help protect and save water bodies from destruction.

She commended AngloGold Ashanti for the intention to construct boreholes for the three communities, saying, it would make potable drinking water accessible to the people and improve sanitation.

The Kontihene of Diawuoso, Nana Appiah Edmondson, appealed to the beneficiary communities to maintain the facilities once they were completed.

He reminded the people of Obuasi of the need to help protect water bodies and desist from activities such as ‘galamsey’ and bad farming practices that destroyed water bodies.

“A lot of our farmers have been depositing chemicals into water bodies on their farms.

These practices had the tendency to destroy water bodies and affect the quality of life of mankind, he stressed.

GNA

