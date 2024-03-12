Joshua Makubu appointed as Campaign Coordinator for PWDs

Accra, March 12, GNA – Mr Joshua Makubu, the immediate past Oti Regional Minister, has been appointed as the Campaign Coordinator for Persons with Disability (PWDs) and persons with special needs under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 Election Campaign.

The New Patriotic Party’s Flagbearer, who made the appointment, tasked Mr Makubu to mobilise and rally all Ghanaians with special needs to support his (Bawumia’s) vision.

This was in a statement signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign.

The NPP Flagbearer has been a chief advocate for persons with disability, special needs, and the vulnerable in Ghana to have access to better living conditions.

He is committed to building an all-inclusive Ghana where the energies and talents of all citizens would be harnessed towards the development of the country.

Since 2017, through the advocacy of Dr Bawumia, the percentage allocation for PWDs under the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) had been increased from two to three per cent.

There has been efficient and effective disbursement of the DACF to meet specific needs and ensure high accountability of the utilisation of the support.

A total of GHc331,185,775.86 has been disbursed since 2017 to PWDs across the 261 MMDAs of which 59,040 persons had been supported.

Also 52,995 received start-up capital amounting to about GHc246,466,603.

Additionally, 6,045 PWDs had been supported with startup tools and kits such as sewing machines, hairdryers, ovens, shoe-making machines, fridges, and container shops.

The support has been decentralised and provided through the District Assemblies PWD Fund.

The Akufo-Addo-led Government has made the biggest investment in providing economic support to PWDs than any other government in the Fourth Republic and would be consolidated and enhanced.

The NPP Flagbearer has committed to consolidating this policy of economic empowerment for PWDs and citizens with special needs if he became the President of Ghana in 2025.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

