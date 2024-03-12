“We will not disappoint Ghanaians” – Ghana Athletics President 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, March 12, GNA – Mr. Bawa Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics (GA) has assured Ghanaians that his team will put up an impressive performance at the African Games.

Track and field sensation Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, William Amponsah and Grace Obour have all shown readiness ahead of the highly-anticipated event.

Mr. Bawa speaking on the team’s preparation said “All our coaches are ready, Azamati came this morning, and the rest are coming tomorrow. Our spirits are high and we know we are not going to disappoint Ghanaians”.

He said the team Ghana was of high hopes to set the bar high once again to win more medals.

He sent heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, led by Mr. Mustapha Ussif for providing modern equipment to aid the athletes in preparing adequately for the event.

Athletics is scheduled to take place at the Legon Sports Stadium from 18th March to 22nd March,2024.

GNA

