Israel launches renewed military operation in Khan Younis

Tel Aviv, March 24, (dpa/GNA) – The Israeli military said on Sunday, that it had launched a new military operation in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the aim of the renewed operation is “to continue dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorist operatives in the area.”

The military assault was proceeded by Israeli airstrikes on approximately 40 targets, which the IDF asserted included “military compounds, underground tunnels and additional terror infrastructure.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service reported that Israeli troops had surrounded two hospitals in Khan Younis amid heavy shelling.

In the al-Amal hospital, a paramedic had been fatally wounded by gunfire and another had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Red Crescent.

Dpa is unable to independently confirm the IDF’s statements or the reports from the Palestinian Red Crescent.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

