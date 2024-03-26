Institute pricing policy for maize – Chief

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), March 26, GNA – Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI, the Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Area, has appealed to the government to institute a pricing policy for maize to prevent middlemen from exploiting farmers.

He made the appeal in Tumu at the weekend when he addressed the grand durbar to climax the 2024 Paarigbiele festival on the theme: “Curbing the rising incidence of chieftaincy, land and electoral violence; a call to embrace diversity.’’

Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI expressed concerns about the pricing of maize in the market, and highlighted the challenges faced by maize farmers, who invest in expensive inputs but receive low prices for their produce.

He said, “As if that is not enough, the prices being received by farmers for maize after investing in the expensive inputs is not only unfortunate but also a huge risk to maize production in this coming crop season.

It is ridiculous to say the least, that farmers would buy fertilizers at GH¢450.00 per bag only to sell a bag of maize at between GHc280 to GH¢300.”

Kuoru Richard Babini Kanton VI also appealed for the restoration of fertilizer subsidies for farmers to boost food production to support the local economy.

“In 2023, fertilizer subsidy, which was enjoyed by farmers in this area was withdrawn by government and this affected the farmers because many of them could not afford to buy the fertilizer to apply to the crops and so if government could restore these subsidies and put in place measures to curb smuggling because it would go a long way to boost food production”, he explained.

He said the government needed to institute a pricing policy for maize because middlemen were taking undue advantage of farmers, making them poorer and that if the trend continued without government’s intervention, the consequences could be dire for all.

He tasked government to revive the Tumu Cotton ginnery to give meaning to its industrialization agenda and provide direct and indirect jobs to thousands of youth.

Kuoru Chairman, “The revival of the Tumu Cotton ginnery is dear to my heart because it has the potential of providing direct and indirect jobs to thousands of the youth and also help boost the economy of the area.

I, therefore, wish to use this platform to once more remind government to find money to revamp the ginnery to give true meaning to its industrialization policy since it would be a very viable project,” he said.

He also called for urgent action to address the lack of a major dam for the Tumu Township and improve healthcare services in the area.

“The lack of a major dam for the Tumu Township is a source of worry. The old dam, which was constructed in the 1940s is now silted such that it can no longer hold enough water to meet the demands of the out-grown population”, he emphasized.

The festival, which marked its return after a four-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, brought hundreds of people from all walks of life to celebrate the event.

