Effutu 2024 Aboakyer Planning Committee inaugurated

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), March 26, GNA- A Committee to plan the 2024 edition of the Effutu Aboakyer Festival has been officially inaugurated to help drive the agenda of the Traditional Council to make it unique and memorable.

It comprises stakeholders from diverse institutions and chaired by Mr Justice Godsent Ebo Nkum with Maame Robertson as Secretary.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, Effutu Oma Odefe, who inaugurated the Committee, urged the members to strive for quality, take stock of the previous achievements and re-strategise to advance the course of the festival.

He expressed the hope that the diverse opinions of members would be harmonised to have a robust planning committee.

Neenyi Ghartey, who is also President of Effutu Traditional Council, said it was his expectation that indigenes of the area would be brought on board to fully participate and also honour their festival obligations.

He urged the Committee to reach out to friends as well as corporate bodies to support the festival to make it unique, memorable and successful.

The Festival to be held on the theme: “Promoting Tradition and Development through Aboakyer celebration,” would commence from Saturday, April 27 with activities such as gospel musical show, clean-up exercises at various communities and homes, health walk, regatta/tug-of war and a marathon race.

Others are bicycle racing, football tournament and cooking competition.

There would also be the parading of gods by the two Asafo companies Tuafo Number One and Dentsefo Number Two on Friday May 3, through the principal streets of Winneba Township for protection for safe entry to catch a live bushbuck and present to the Oma Odefe who sits in state receiving homage.

Neenyi Ghartey urged his people to let the Guan Spirit in them drive this year’s celebration, as they were noted to possess the hallmark of high hospitability, loving and caring.

“Let us forge ahead in cohesion than ever, to enjoy the peace we have built and the solidarity that come with it.”

The Effutu Oma Odefe called on the business community in and outside the country to support them in the preparation and celebration of the festival, saying Effutu Aboakyer offered the best in traditions and excitement.

Mr Justice Godsent Ebo Nkum, Chairman of the committee, assured the Council and the people of Effutu that they would use their knowledge and expertise to organise a peaceful and successful Aboakyer.

