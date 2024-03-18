‘ECG MD’s video on social media has been taken out of context’

Accra, March 18, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Monday said a video clip of its Managing Director, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama, circulating on social media, is an old clip, which had been taken out of context.

The video is perceived to insinuate insensitivity towards the power challenge customers are facing as a result of the current unstable power supply.

A statement issued by Mr William Boateng, the Director of Communications, ECG, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the video was an extract of an interview granted over a year and half ago, during the ECG/Manya Krobo impasse, where, among other things, its staff were assaulted for requesting payment of bills from customers.

“We deeply regret the misunderstanding created by the resurfacing of this extract, which has been grossly taken out of context,” it said.

“The ECG understands the plight of our cherished customers and the public amidst the current challenges, and wishes to assure that the sentiment expressed in the video does not reflect the values and commitment of our MD and ECG to providing reliable electricity services.”

“We are currently collaborating with key industry players on the value chain to address the critical issues for a lasting solution.”

The statement said as the nation’s foremost electricity distributor, the company recognised the critical importance of electricity as a necessity for daily life and socio-economic development.

To transform ECG into a modern utility company, to meet the growing electricity demand and the expectations of customers, they had undertaken various initiatives to enhance their operations and customer experience, it said.

As part of the digital transformation agenda and the quest to provide customers with more efficient and hussle-free customer service, the Company continued to improve on the ECG PowerApp to enhance the transaction of related businesses.

The Company was working diligently to improve revenue inflows and reduce losses to meet its financial obligations to suppliers and invest in the distribution network to ensure a more stable and reliable power supply, the statement said.

“We express our profound gratitude for the continued support and understanding of our customers as we build a brighter and more sustainable future together,” it said.

GNA

