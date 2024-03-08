Imam urged Muslims to prepare for Ramadan.

By Zainab Abdul-Hamid

Ashaiman, March 8, GNA— Imam Abdul Rakib Nasiru, the Imam for Ashaiman Newtown Junction Mosque, has urged Muslims to prepare for the upcoming sacred month of Ramadan, which will commence on March 11, 2024.

Imam Nasiru emphasised the importance of spiritual readiness as the holy month approaches.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered the holiest month for Muslims, in which they observe fasting from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs as a form of spiritual discipline.

Preaching to Muslims during prayers, he said the sacredness of Ramadan was a time of deep reflection, prayer, and purification for Muslims around the globe.

He said it was important to embrace the spiritual journey that Ramadan offers, urging individuals to strengthen their faith, seek forgiveness, and cultivate acts of charity and kindness.

He further stated that Ramadan was not just a month of abstaining from food and drinks but also a time of inner renewal, self-discipline, drawing closer to Allah, and a time to cleanse the heart and nourish the soul.

He reminded Muslims of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, regarding the virtues of Ramadan and encouraged them to engage in increased acts of worship, including additional prayers, recitation of the Holy Quran, and supplication.

Imam Nasiru emphasised the importance of physical preparation for the fasting period, advising Muslims to maintain a balanced diet and ensure adequate hydration during non-fasting hours.

He also urged communities to come together in solidarity, supporting one another through acts of kindness and compassion.

He encouraged Muslims to take advantage of the opportunity presented by Ramadan to strengthen their connection with Allah, deepen their understanding of Islam, and foster a spirit of unity and compassion within their communities.

He added that they must approach the month with sincerity, devotion, and a genuine desire for spiritual growth.

He said Muslims must express gratitude to Allah for the gift of life, as some who celebrated Ramadan in 2023 had passed away.

