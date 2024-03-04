Gold Fields Ghana Foundation hands over four projects to host communities  

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Huni-Valley (W/R), March 04, GNA – Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has handed over four projects totaling US$1.53 million to its catchment communities in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The projects included a renovated maternity block and other facilities at the Abosso Health centre, community centre at Bompieso, doctors and nurses’ accommodation at Huni-Valley and 1.7 kilometres of tarred town roads in Damang.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Executive Vice President, and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Mr Joshua Mortoti, stated that in line with their objective of supporting local content and boosting economic activities in their operational areas, all the projects were executed by local contractors and praised them for the good work done.

“As the GFGF marks its 20th year, we are pleased to announce that in January, this year, the Foundation’s investment in Ghana crossed the US$100 million mark.

“This is a testimony to our commitment to the socio-economic development of communities within the operational areas of our Tarkwa and Damang Mines and by extension the country,” he announced.

The Executive Vice President said the Foundation’s investment covered several areas under education, water and sanitation, health, agriculture, and infrastructure: including training, scholarships, and enterprise development, adding, “to give further impetus to our commitment to sustainable development, the GFGF will soon launch its five-year strategic development plan.”

Mr Mortoti emphasized that an important aspect of the Foundation’s programmes and initiatives were to ensure that they were relevant, impactful, sustainable and could change and enhanced lives.

“Overall, Gold Fields has contributed significantly to the economic growth of the country, supported infrastructural development, and contributed to continuous service delivery of local government, improving health, education, and service delivery in the Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni-Valley Municipalities.

“To ensure we carry our support further, taking it to another level, in 2023 Gold Fields commissioned a baseline needs assessment of the two Municipalities,” he added

According to Mr Mortoti, the objective of the study was to identify a legacy project that would tie into their purpose of creating enduring value beyond mining, and “The study recommended expanded access to quality health care, and we call this our Legacy Programme.

“I believe that many of the stakeholders here today may have already made input into this programme. Further engagement around our Legacy Programme will be done throughout 2024”.

He also pointed out that a breakdown of what the Foundations had spent so far showed that US$ 68.8 million had gone into infrastructure, and that represented about 69 per cent of the total spending.

Mr Mortoti reiterated that Gold Fields would remain committed to share the value of mining with all stakeholders and ensure they met their environment, social and governance commitments.

The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Mr Abdel Razak Yakubu, explained that the GFGF was established to provide a means for the company to support the government’s development agenda in the host communities of the mines.

In 2023, the Foundation was decoupled from the community relations function of the company. The new Foundation structure pulled together young talents from their Graduate Training programme from its host communities and this team had shown that everything was possible.

In addition, Mr Yakubu said “From Damang to Amoanda; from Aboso to Brahabobom, these smart working young men and ladies have continued to exhibit professionalism and the results are evident for all to see.

A secretariat was set up to manage the affairs of the Foundation. For the first time in a long while, the Foundation completed 88 per cent of projects approved by its trustees as against 56 per cent in previous years.”

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, added that “GFGF has invested heavily across the length and breadth of the country through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and the government is grateful.

“Am pleading if the Foundation can invest at least 20 per cent of its CSR in enterprise development, and l believe between 5 to 15 years we will have millionaires in Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal who will help create more businesses.”

Dr Anthony Adofo Ofosu, Deputy Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), indicated that the construction of quarters was a huge relief to them, stressing that “GHS wish Ghanaians will not travel long distance to access healthcare. This can only be possible when we provide health personnel with the needed accommodation, and this is just what GFGF has done, and we thank them”.

Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV, Divisional Chief of Bosomtwe, pledged to ensure the facility was properly maintained to extend its lifespan so unborn generations could also benefit.

Madam Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Chairperson of the Minerals Commission, on behalf of First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s Rebecca Foundation, donated an ambulance to the Huni-Valley health centre in fulfillment of a promise made.

GNA

