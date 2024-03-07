Ghanaian Students’ Society at University of Bradford mark Ghana’s 67th Independence Anniversary  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, March 07, GNA – The Ghanaian Students’ Society at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom have marked Ghana’s 67th Independence Anniversary, with a flag-raising ceremony at the school’s peace garden.

Clad in various Ghanaian costumes like ‘Kente and smock,’ the students also planted trees to signify the resilient spirit of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

These were contained in a statement issued by the Society and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the colourful event.

In a solidarity statement issued by the Society, it said the occasion was used to discuss Ghana’s democracy and how it contributes to development as well as how young people could participate in the growth process.

The statement said Professor Richard Nyuur, the Head of the International Business, Marketing and Strategy Department at the University, who delivered the keynote address, emphasised the importance of marking the country’s independence.

He said Ghana, in its democratic journey, had not only been a beneficiary but also a contributor to the global community.

Prof. Nyuur emphasised that Ghana’s dedication to these populist principles had earned it respect and strengthened its diplomatic relations with other nations worldwide, including the United Kingdom, which happened to be its colonial master.

He called for a smooth, free, and fair election in December to consolidate Ghana’s enviable democratic record in the African continent.

Mr Carl Selorm, the President of the Ghanaian Students Society at the University of Bradford, reiterated the need to safeguard unity among the students, having travelled abroad to broaden their horizons and go back home to help with the development of the country.

GNA

