Sinapi Aba launches fifth edition of mentorship Programme in Tema 

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu / Zainab Abdul-Hamid

Tema, March 7, GNA- The Tema Branch of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, has launched the fifth edition of its mentorship programme for customers.

Ms Mary-Ann Hanson, the Tema Branch Manager, said the programme aims at empowering women through a series of trainings.

Ms Hanson stated that the initiative sought to build a platform for accomplished individuals in business to share their expertise and skills with the next generation to foster growth.

Mr Emmanuel Mensah Charway, the Mataheko Branch Manager of Sinapi Aba, said the six-month programme would nurture beneficiaries, who were mostly women, in several business models, including customer service.

He also stated that the programme, which was in line with the company’s objective, would create a platform for mentors who have acquired skills in previous sessions to impart knowledge to others.

Madam Rebecca Yisrael, a hairdresser, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the programme has had a great impact on her career as a hairdresser.

She said she joined the third session as a mentee and, through that, had now become a mentor, adding that applying the knowledge from the training had transformed her business.

She expressed excitement about her role, saying, “In transitioning into a mentor role, I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to impart my knowledge and skills to my mentees.”

She stated that the programme had provided participants with knowledge on how to interact with individuals of different personalities, which enhanced their ability to adapt and thrive in the industry.

Madam Divina Addo, a cake decorator and mentor, also praised the impact the programme had had on her work and promised to share her knowledge with others.

“I am happy to announce that I’ve been selected as a mentor for the fifth mentorship programme. It is a great opportunity for me to now guide others in their journey,” she added.

GNA

