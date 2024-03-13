Ghana needs transformational leaders – Dean, Faculty of Law KAAF

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), March 13, GNA – A Senior Law Lecturer and Dean of Faculty of law at KAAF University College, Nana Osei Bonsu, says Ghana needs transformational leaders to develop and turn the fortunes of the country around.

In an interview with the GNA, Mr Osei Bonsu, emphasised that the country needed a transformational leader to move it away from the “Guggisberg economy.”

According to him, 67 years after independence, the country was yet to stop exporting it commodities to the western world in their raw state.

Mr Osei Bonsu noted that it was a deliberate move by the western world not to give loans to build factories to venture into full scale production, compelling the country to export its raw materials.

He said Ghana will have to wean itself entirely from the grips of colonial structures built to continue to perpetuate dependency on the west.

Ghana, therefore, needed transformational leaders who will industrialise the country by establishing more factories to encourage production.

He stressed the need for economic and developmental structures to be tackled sector by sector and done one after the other instead of trying to develop numerous sectors at a time.

Mr Osei Bonsu believed that was the surest way for the country to develop.

