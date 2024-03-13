The New Parliamentary Standing Orders

Accra, March 13, GNA – New Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana came into effect on January 2, 2024, after 23 years of adherence to the provisions of the previous Standing Orders of the House.

The revised Orders, adopted by a Resolution of the House on Thursday, 21st December, 2023, introduced practices and procedures, including the recital of the National Pledge, the conduct of Parliamentary Business through virtual platforms, and clearly delineates the hierarchy of the Leadership of Parliament.

Speaking at the orientation workshop for Members of Parliament and Procedural Staff on the new Standing Orders in Ho, the Rt. Hon, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, stated that, the January, 2024 Standing Orders offer an opportunity to address the evolving needs of Ghana’s dynamic and hybrid parliamentary democracy.

Parliamentary standing orders are the written rules that govern the proceedings of a parliament. They are considered “standing” because they remain in effect until the House decides to suspend, change, or repeal them.

The New Standing Orders of Parliament

The mace: Symbol of authority of Ghana’s Parliament

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

