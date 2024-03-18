Ghana coach Otto Addo names 26-man squad for Nigeria, Uganda friendlies

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 18, GNA – Newly appointed Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo, has named his squad for Ghana’s upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

The 26-man squad includes five new debutants, namely Frederick Asare (Kotoko), Ibrahim Osman (Nordsjaelland), David Akologo (Club Aurora), Diomande Mohammed (Rangers), and Nathaniel Adjei (Lorient).

Inform West Ham star Mohammed Kudus, who was remarkable for Ghana at the 2023 African Cup of Nations despite the early exit, has been called up by coach Otto Addo.

Brighton and Hove Albion right back Tariq Lamptey, who missed out at the 2023 AFCON due to injury, makes a return to the squad.

The likes of Patrick Kpozo, winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and midfielder Edmund Addo are all making a return to the team after missing out on the last call-ups.

Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew would lead the side for the upcoming games, along with regulars Jordan Ayew, Osman Bukari, Samed Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, and Baba Iddrisu.

Ghana would take on Nigeria on Friday, March 22, before facing Uganda four days later in Marrakech, Morocco.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Wollacot, Frederick Asare, David Aklogo

Defenders: Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Nathaniel Adjei, Tariq Lamptey

Midfielders: Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Diomande, Andre Ayew, Samed Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Fatawu Issahaku, Ibrahim Osman

Strikers: Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo

GNA

