FDA advises public to eat from restaurants, drinking spots with hygiene permits 

Sunyani, March 29, GNA – The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has advised the public to patronize the services of restaurants, food vendors, and drinking spots which have food hygiene permits.



According to the Authority, people who patronize or eat from restaurants and pubs operating without mandatory hygiene permits could expose themselves to unwholesome food and other health hazards.



Mrs Gloria Azerongma Salifu, a Senior Regulatory Officer at the Bono Regional Office of the FDA, gave the advice in an interview with the media in Sunyani.



She said it was important for consumers or the public to endeavour to check such permits, saying restaurants, drinking spots and other food joints operating without such permits were indications that the FDA had not approved them to operate.



“The permit shows that personnel of the FDA have visited and inspected the work environment and approved their activities, ” she stated.



Mrs Salifu said food safety remained a collective and shared responsibility and everyone needed to remain watchful in order not to buy unwholesome products and expose themselves to health hazards and complications.



There is also the need for the public to have time and check the expiry dates of canned foods in particular, before they buy and also patronize cooked or boiled food in a clean environment.



