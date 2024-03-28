Vice President joins mourners to observe one-week rites for Dr John Kuma 

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Ejisu-Onwe (Ash), March 28, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Thursday joined hundreds of mourners at Onwe in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region to observe the one-week funeral rites of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, Dr John Ampontua Kuma.

He was accompanied by some Ministers of State, MPs, New Patriotic Party (NPP) members and government officials among other dignitaries.

The Vice President, who is also the NPP Flag-bearer for the 2024 general election, touched the mourning grounds at exactly 1426 hours and received a rousing welcome by the mourners, most of whom were family members, sympathizers, friends and NPP supporters.

Also in attendance were members of the clergy, the Muslim community, Christians, market women, youth groups and students who were being supported by the late MP.

The party supporters nearly turned the event into a party rally, as they sang and danced to music to cheer the party’s flag-bearer and other leaders.

Dr Kuma, also a former Deputy Minister of Finance, passed away on Thursday, March 7, and would be buried on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwe in the Ejisu Municipality.

He was a lawyer, entrepreneur, and preacher, and survived by his widow, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and six children.

GNA

