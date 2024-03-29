 Easter is the foundation of Christianity-Minister 

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), March 29, GNA- Reverend Joseph Frimpong, Head Pastor of the Wesley Methodist church at Asueye near Techiman, says Easter is the foundation of Christianity.

He observed that if Jesus Christ had not laid down his life for the purpose of saving the world, there would not have been anything like Christianity.

He said the purpose of the death of Jesus was a Passover to save mankind from sin and to obtain salvation, adding that if Jesus had not been crucified no human would have gained salvation.

Rev. Frimpong asserted that the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ were the basis of Christianity, and clarified that if Christ had not resurrected there would not have been Christianity because the disciples would not have believed him.

He said after his crucifixion the disciples went into hiding and it was only when they heard of the resurrection of Jesus that they gained faith and came out to proclaim his name.

Rev. Frimpong further explained that the death of Jesus Christ testified to his authority, supremacy and power over Satan.

He said, however, that Christians needed to continue to worship Christ and honour his everlasting authority and eternal life.

Christians in and around the Techiman Municipality have begun the celebration of the death of Jesus Christ which symbolized Easter with the hope of renewing their faith.

Some of the celebrants in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman noted that the period demonstrated the greatest love God showed to mankind and needed to be remembered as such to get closer to the Lord.

Other people said they would use the period to offer prayers and organize a love feast to share the love of Christ with others by winning more souls for the lord.

GNA

