Eritrea wins two more gold medals in cycling

Accra, March 15, GNA – Eritrea has become a dominant force in cycling after picking gold medals in both the men and women categories Olebu, Ablekuma.

In the Men’s Team Time Trial, of a distance of 50km over four laps and recorded an average speed of 49.6km/hr.

It was their quartet Tsegay Dawit, Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedlein,Milkiyas Maekele Hayle who finished with a time of 01:00:26 leaving behind them South Africa and Mauritius in a respective time of 01:00:31 and 01:02:10. 62, with Algeria and Tanzania dropping off to win the gold medal.

Ghana came through the 9th position in a respectable time of 01:10:11.

In the Women’s category, 34 riders took part with Eritrea once again establishing their superiority with a time of 00:52:31, followed by South Africa in 00:52:39 and Mauritius coming through the third spot in 00:54:28.

The Ghanaian ladies picked the eighth position in a time of 00:54:28.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

