Commonwealth Games President Dr Chris Jenkins expect in Ghana on March 14

Accra, March 14, GNA – Dr. Chris Jenkins, the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), is expected to arrive in Ghana on Thursday 14th March 2024.

Dr. Jenkins would be accompanied by the CEO of CGF Madam Katie Sadleir and Col. Botsang Tshenyego Regional Vice President of the CGF.

He would use the opportunity to witness the ongoing 2023 African Games, as well as hold chair a CGF regional meeting, Strategic Workshop, and meeting with the Board of the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana.

Dr Jenkins and his delegation would also be the special guests of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Commonwealth Games Association.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah would lead the delegation to pay a courtesy call to His Excellency the Vice President of Ghana and HRM The Ga Mantse during their visit to Ghana.

GNA

