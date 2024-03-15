Egypt/Angola win massive in Handball group stages at the 13th Africa Games

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 15, GNA – Egyptians and Angola emerged victors in the first day of the on-going 13th Africa Games held in the Borteyman Sports Complex.

In the Men’s category, Egypt the champions of Africa in this year’s African Men’s Handball Championship defeated their Malians counterparts 49-16 to sit on top of their group.

In other games, DR Congo beat Benin 37-31, whilst Nigeria scored 38-19 goals against Togo, with host nation Ghana suffering 22-27 in the hands of their Kenyan counterparts.

In the women’s category, the Perolas Angola defeated Burkina Faso 47-13, whereas DR. Congo scored 38-16 against Mali, with Cameroon winning 38-27 against Uganda as host nation Ghana lost 22-14 against Algeria.

The Africa Games is a platform for African nations to compete against each other in a thrilling and intense competition.

