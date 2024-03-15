Highlife Musician K. K. Kabobo is dead

Accra, March 15, GNA – Veteran Highlife Musician Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, popularly know as K. K. Kabobo, has died after a long battle with liver disease.

The Musician, who had been unwell for a while, passed on the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Center. He died upon arrival.

K.K. Kabobo was a pupil teacher before starting life as a musician.

He established his first band, ‘Explosive Jets’, in 1978 and in 1981 dropped his first album.

One of his hit songs ‘Onyame Ehuwo’ was declared the Song of the Year in 1992 and had the highest number of records sold in Ghana that year.

In 2012, K. K. Kabobo was ordained as a Pastor by the Covenant Mission Bible College in Accra.

The Musician left behind 16 children.

