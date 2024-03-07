Parliament confirms death of Dr Kumah, MP of Ejisu  

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Mar 07, GNA – Parliament Thursday officially confirmed the death of Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, a New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

A post sighted by the Ghana News Agency on the X handle of Parliament, formerly Twitter, read: “Parliament of Ghana is sad to announce the death of Hon. John Kumah, who was a Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency until his sudden demise today, 7th March 2024.”

“May his Soul Rest In Peace #GhParliament.”

Reports say the 45-year-old MP died after a short illness.

He left behind a wife and six children.

Dr Kumah, popularly called Lawyer John Kumah at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, was described by his constituents as a man of integrity with a focus on job creation and inspires hope for the future in both the young and old.

He was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm with footprint construction projects all over Ghana.

Upon becoming a lawyer, he founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm, until the President appointed him as CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017.

At the helm of NEIP, he oversaw the training of 45,000 start-ups in three years, under the Presidential Business Support Programme, and supported 10,000 beneficiaries, leading to the creation of numerous jobs for the youth all over the country.

He has over 17 years of continuous working and leadership experience, which exhibits his creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting youth development.

He was adjudged the most Efficient, Prominent Government Appointee in 2018 and was listed among President Akufo Addo’s top 20 Most Humble and Respectful Appointees in 2019.

As a loyal member of the NPP, he worked for the party from the grassroots since 1992.

He was the founding father of the Young Patriots, a youth political activism and pressure group of NPP.

He was a member of the Communication Team of the NPP.

In fulfilment of promises made to his constituents in Ejisu, he successfully solicited and secured substantial funding to execute several infrastructure and job creation projects in the constituency.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

