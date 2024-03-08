Delta Air Lines, JA Africa Empower Girls to commemorate International Women’s Day

Accra, March 8, GNA – Delta Air Lines, in collaboration with JA Africa, has hosted 30 high-school-aged girls from Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa at a highly impactful four-day bootcamp.

This was aimed at empowering them to become high-achieving women, a press release issued by the Kingdom Concepts Consult to the Ghana News Agency, said in Accra.

Themed: “Inspire Inclusion for African Girls”, the programme was to deepen their knowledge and skills to unlock their boundless potential.

The bootcamp, which took place in Accra, forms part of events to mark International Women’s Day.

The girls represent the best-performing students selected from a pool of more than 300 girls who took part in innovation camps and entrepreneurial skills training in their home countries.

The programme also aims to break down societal barriers hindering the potential of African girls, advocating, their active participation in leadership, decision-making, and entrepreneurial endeavours.

The bootcamp sessions were designed to provide comprehensive insights and skills essential for personal and professional growth.

The lessons included personal branding, leadership, the power of conviction and self-confidence, emotional intelligence, careers in STEM, and etiquette.

Throughout the camp, the girls had the opportunity to be coached by female Delta volunteers and other accomplished women from various industries, the release said.

Simi Nwogugu, President and CEO of JA Africa, one of the Africa’s largest and most-impactful youth-serving NGOs said: “We are committed to empowering young girls, impacting their lives, and setting their feet on the path to becoming successful women as we believe this is a step in the right direction to having a just and equitable society.

“We appreciate Delta Air Lines for the continuous partnership with us to empower young Africans, especially our young girls.”

Eloina Baddoo, Delta’s Country Manager for Ghana said she was delighted to have the opportunity to work with talented young women from across Africa and help them learn the skills they would need on their journey to success.

She recounted how she commenced her career as an intern at Delta to how she was now overseeing Delta’s sales in the Ghana market.

She said the her journey examples the commitment of Delta Airlines in helping women progress in their career and achieve their potential.

“I know first-hand just how committed Delta is as an organisation to helping women progress their careers and achieve their potential,” she stated.

“Empowering young girls at an early stage through leadership, entrepreneurship, and career development training can help tackle inequality issues in Africa.

“It is against this background that this collaboration was born. Through this initiative, Delta Air Lines and JA Africa affirm an unwavering commitment to nurturing and empowering young girls, equipping them with the essential skills required to transform into exceptional female leaders of tomorrow.”

JA Africa is one of the continent’s largest and most-impactful youth-serving NGOs.

It delivers hands on, immersive learning in work readiness, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, ethics, and more.

It has a presence in 16 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and collectively reaches more than 900,000 youth in more than 3,000 schools each year.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) operates more than 4,000 daily flights to more than 280 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

“Delta expects to serve nearly 200 million customers this year safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – recognised as North America’s most on-time airline,” the KCC release said.

GNA

