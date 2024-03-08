Tano North MP donates 120 motorbikes to security agencies, public institutions

By Dennis Peprah

Duayaw-Nkwanta, March 8, GNA – Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, has donated 120 motorbikes to the security and some public institutions in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The Ghana Police Service received 35 of the brand-new motorbikes, Ghana National Fire Service 15, Ghana Prison Service 10, Ghana Immigration Service 10 and the National Ambulance Service five.

With the public institutions, the Ghana Health Service and the Tanoso Midwifery Training School received 35 of the bikes while the Ministry of Agriculture had 15 of the bikes.

Speaking at a short presentation ceremony held at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Dr Prempeh stressed her commitment in ensuring that public institutions in the municipality were adequately resourced to improve their work.

She said it was her determination to ensure that development in Tano North was brought to the next level before her exit as an MP for the area in January 2025.

Highlighting some of her achievements as MP for the area since 2008, Dr Prempeh said through her efforts, the municipality had achieved about 80 percent of electricity and water coverage, with almost all the deprived communities connected to the national electricity grid.

Additionally, the MP said she had constructed 145 mechanized boreholes, 11 Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds, about 15 durbar grounds as well as several educational facilities.

She, therefore, called on the beneficiaries to use the machines for their intended purposes and also maintain them properly.

Heads of the various security services took turns to express their appreciation to the MP for her support, and promised to take good care of the machines.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) John Kusorgbor, the Tano North Divisional Police Commander, indicated the machines would enable the service to improve personnel visibility and greatly enhance crime combat.

