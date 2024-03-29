Christ’s death must be an example to Christians – Reverend Ofoli  

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, March 29, GNA -The Reverend Samuel Anang Ofoli, the Minister-in-Charge of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Redemption Congregation, has urged Christians to let the death of Jesus Christ become an example to them.

Rev. Ofoli said this during a church service on Good Friday to remember the death of Jesus Christ when preaching on the theme: “Christ is our Example of Suffering.”

The solemn service was marked with the singing of hymns on the death of Jesus Christ and the reading of scriptures on the stages of the cross and the seven words’ Jesus altered while on the cross.

He said the Easter period must not be observed only as a religious festival but rather as a period to reflect on their lives as true Christians and make a conscious effort to make Christ’s death an example to others.

He indicated that while Jesus suffered for the sins of men, humans sometimes see God as treating them unjustly when they suffer as a consequence of their actions.

“Jesus paid a penalty with his blood for a sin he did not commit, but many rejected him then, and many are still rejecting him,” he said.

Rev. Ofoli urged all persons to forgive those who betrayed and wronged them in many ways, indicating that despite Jesus’ disciple Judas Iscariot betraying him and giving him up to death, he forgave him.

He stressed that “learn to forgive others, look at the importance of today, and forgive others.”

Touching on why the day was referred to as a Good Friday even though it remembers the death of someone, he explained that Jesus Christ’s suffering and death cleansed the sins of men and reconciled them to God.

“It is Good Friday because, on that day, our sins were cancelled and we were brought to the throne room of God,” he stated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

