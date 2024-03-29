GNFS cautions public activities that lead to fire outbreaks  

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Ada, March 29, GNA-The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned the public against engaging in practices that could lead to fire outbreaks at homes and public gatherings during the Easter festivities.

Mr Paul Ofoe Onyame, Station Officer II at the GNFS National Headquarters, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, noted that electrical gadgets, gas cylinders, and lighted cigarette tubs are agents for fire outbreaks.

Mr Onyame indicated that, even though gas cylinders are very helpful for households and some workplaces, they could be very dangerous when not handled properly.

According to him, tubes connecting the gas cylinders to the cookers need to be replaced within a maximum period of one year, cautioning that it is dangerous to put two cylinders filled with gas in the same place.

“Never fill your cylinder to the brim; there must be a space of air in it. After bringing your cylinder home from the gas station, wait for 20 or 30 minutes before you start using it,” he emphasised.

He also warned the public against leaving electrical appliances and sockets when leaving their homes, especially during the Easter season when a lot of them will go out for church conventions and other gatherings, as it was a very dangerous practice.

Mr Onyame added that people who set fire at public gatherings such as conventions and picnic grounds must be wary of such practices because, if not properly handled, they could generate a huge and regretful firebreak.

“Fire is made up of air, heat, and fuel, so let’s all be careful with how we handle fire this season. Call 112 for emergencies if you see fire,” he stated.

