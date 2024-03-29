Christians urged to reflect on the testimony on Calvary 

By Justina Paaga/Gladys Abakah

Kweikuma (W/R), March 29, GNA- Many Churches in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis held church services to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus at Calvary more than 2000 years ago.

Others also held crusades and conventions to mark the day, with many of the churches filled to capacity.

Many of them were clad in either red or black clothes, while others wore their society uniforms to signify their grief at the death of Jesus.

At the Assemblies of God-Glory and Power Centre at Kweikuma, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Pastor Richard Nelson, Associate Pastor, called on Christians to reflect on the testimony shared on Calvary in remembrance of Christ as they celebrate Easter.

He spoke on the theme: “The Testimony on Calvary,” quoting from Mathew 27:51-54.

He said, that as Christians commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, it was mandatory for all to ponder on the pain and humiliation Christ went through for their transgressions and the restoration price he paid to renew the relationship mankind once had with God in the Garden of Eden.

He noted that, after Jesus was crucified on the cross and died, “the earth shook and the curtains in the temple divided into two signifying our direct access to God, restoration and the reconciliation back to our first love.”

Pastor Enkson reiterated the need for Christians to be fervent in spirit and be in the mood of prayer and almsgiving… “showing love to one another is not all about Easter, sharing the testimony of Christ is the greatest gift one can give out during Easter,” he said.

He also urged Christians to ponder on the words uttered by the Centurion “saying indeed Christ is the son of God.”

He assured Christians of the change, transformation and possibilities that came with the death of Christ, adding that Christ had paid all the debt and that they ought to rejoice for the blood shed on Calvary.

At the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic cathedral, Most Reverend Bishop John Baptist Attakruh, Bishop of Sekondi-Takoradi catholic diocese led the parishioners to pray the fourteen stations of the cross in batches on the cathedral premises

He also participated in the prayer of Divine Mercy.

Later in a sermon, he urged the parishioners to reflect on the suffering and death of Jesus and change their ways.

He asked them to be true Catholics and lead lives that showed they were true followers of Jesus Christ.

GNA

