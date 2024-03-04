Bowl Ghana Wheelchair Tennis championship starts today

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 04, GNA – The Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Federation (GWTF) in collaboration with Zion Management Africa Limited (ZMAL Sports Agency) began a three-day Bowl Ghana wheelchair tennis championship at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court.

The event scheduled for 9:30 am to 4:30pm each day, is made up of a total of twenty-five wheelchair tennis players with seventeen males and eight females.

The male including Ebenezer Nti, Ibrahim Omaa Sadick, Isaac Tagoe, Daniel Laryea, Razak Nuhu, Emmanuel Amorbire, Richmond Essel, Samuel Buabi, John Afadzi, Maclean Dzidzienyo, Martin Essuman, Emmanuel Okyere, Bernard Yawson, Sheriff Dini, Evans Allotey, Samadu Sofo, Yaw Boateng.

The female players were Stacy Konadu Mensah, Bridget Nartey, Fatimatu Moro (Accra), Wasila Baba, Patricia Nyamekye, Fati Umar, Agnes Chebam, Zinabu Issah.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Dr. Henry Larbi, Coordinator of the GWTF said winners of the competition would be supported by the GWTF to participate in one of the international (ITF) tournaments this year.

He urged participants to be disciplined, and focus on the game as it could bring changes to their lives.

Mr. David Derhnick Kofi Chief Executive Officer, (Zamack) said the aim was to bridge the gap between the abled and the disabled in the sport.

He said, “our aim is to give opportunity to the physical challenged people interested in the game and assist them to play”.

“I see a lot of potentials in the physically challenged people on the streets, and there is the need to support them to participate in Sports,” he added.

According Mr. Derhnick, he would be touring the entire country to scout for talents as he plans to form an academy for the disabled in sports.

The competition is sponsored by Special Ice Mineral Water, Multi Pro Ghana (Indomie Ghana), Malcom Group of Companies, Delay Food, EYEL (Eau De Parfum), The Siblings Project, Nhyikaesi Wellness Hospital, Quality Assurance, Devina Herbal Clinic, Kpogas Furniture, Tennis Foundation Ghana and Japan Motors Trading Company Limited.

GNA

