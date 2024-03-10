Allotey fails to grab Olympic slot at the World Boxing Qualifiers

Accra, March 10, GNA – Ghana’s lone ranger at the 2024 Olympic Games Qualifiers in Italy, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey failed to reach the medal zone of the competition, after losing to his Korean opponent Inkyu Kim.

Allotey also known as “Theo Lopez” lost on a 2-3 split decision, thus ending Ghana’s dream of picking an Olympic slot at Paris 2024.

He became the seventh and the last boxer in the contingent to fail to reach the medal zone and a qualification to the global sports festival.

Earlier in the competition, six other boxers including the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi failed to grab a slot in the qualifiers.

According to the Ghana Boxing Federation President, Mr. Ben Quartey, the tournament was very tough as the Asian countries presented very tough boxers.

Ghana would now be counting on the last qualifiers in Thailand in search of a qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

GNA



