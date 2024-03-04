Alan Cash to establish financial services centre, modernise markets, tourist hub

By Simon Agbovi, GNA

Kasoa (C/R), March 4, GNA – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Founder, Movement for Change, said he will establish an international financial services centre, build modernised market infrastructure and an international tourist hub in the Central Region to boost business activities when voted as president.

A traders’ bank would also be built solely to lend to traders in the country at low interest rates.

Speaking during his ‘Central Regional Market Tour,’ which took him to the Kasoa New Market, he said the people had voted for the two main political parties over the last 30 years but had yielded nothing positive from that.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have left the region with huge developmental gap, Mr Kyerematen said.

He said when given the nod as president, he will ensure the proposed financial service centre to be built on a 100-acre land, capitalised on the Tema and Takoradi Ports to industrialise the region.

“I have said that Tema is going to become a free port so if we have another major harbour in the Western Region then you put the international financial services centre in-between the two regions to be the game changer for the Central Region,” Mr Kyerematen said.

He said though the international financial services centre was first thought-through during President Agyekum Kufour’s tenure, it had received no attention from successive governments and that he would see to its establishment because he was part of the preparatory stage.

“If any country will develop it will need a financial centre that becomes the heart of the country in terms of financial services”.

“Secondly this region should become the prime tourist destination for West Africa and beyond”.

Mr Kyerematen said out of the UNESCO 42 historical sites across the world Ghana has 32, however it had failed to utilise it potentials to the fullest.

“That’s why we are going to develope, particularly the Central Region, to become the new tourist destination for West Africa…And all these is a question of leadership”.

He bemoaned the lack of modernised market infrastructure with lighting and good security systems.

Touching on the interest on loans, he said borrowing at a 35% rate to trade was detrimental to businesses and, therefore, it was important to establish a traders’ bank to solely lend to traders to enhance their businesses.

“Looking at the millions of people who trade, if you come together, it will become the biggest bank in Ghana and during my presidency I am going to help you to achieve that”.

Other markets visited were the Winneba Market, Mankessim, Kotokuraba , Elmina and Abura.

