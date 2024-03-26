Joe Paul not giving up on Paris Olympics qualification

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 26, GNA – Ghanaian sprint star Joseph Paul Amoah is hopeful of making an appearance at the Paris Olympics despite not securing outright qualification at the 13th African Games.

Joe Paul, as he is popularly known, clinched Ghana’s only gold medal on the track, having won the 200m finals with a time of 20.70 seconds at the recently held African Games.

He became the first Ghanaian since Ohene Karikari in 1973 to win gold in the event.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, Joe Paul was grateful to Ghanaians for the enormous support during the African Games and had high hopes for Ghana’s Athletics team ahead of Olympic qualification.

“What Ghanaians saw from us was the least we could do, and there is more to come. It is very early in the season, but we are going to make sure that come the Olympics, more would be seen from the athletics team.

“The Olympics start in July, so we hope to get some good camping and better preparations,” he said.

Ghana’s Athletics team is expected to partake in a series of qualification events, including the World Athletics Relay and numerous diamond leagues, ahead of the Paris Olympics.

However, Ghana is assured three Paris Olympics spots, with high jumper Rose Yeboah in pole position to secure qualification, as well as the two wild cards for Ghanaian swimmers.

Meanwhile, Ghana had a successful outing at the 13th African Games, winning 69 medals across various sporting disciplines, the best at the games since its inception in 1965.

GNA

