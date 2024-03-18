Accra2023: “Our athletes are in high spirit” – Deputy Youth and Sports Minister

Accra, March 18, GNA-Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has said Ghanaian athletes are in high spirit and ready to win more laurels for the country at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

He said the athletes had been well motivated and they were ready to go the extra mile to win more medals for Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference at the media center of the University of Ghana Stadium, Mr. Opoku Bobie said, right from pre-games camping to the games, each athlete would receive per-diem of GHC1,000 each day, whilst medalists would receive $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 for gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

He said, “the morale and spirits of the athletes are very high, they are focused, positive and ready. We must focus on gold in football and athletics, after the great performance in arm-wrestling.”

According to Opoku Bobie, the welfare of the athletes was paramount to the ministry, hence they were provided with a serene and friendly environment before and during the games.

He added that athletes were also given a very good accommodation at Cape Coast for the pre-games preparations, well fed, and provided with three doctors, four nurses, six physiotherapists and physical trainers, with a 24-hour clinic and ambulance service available to Team Ghana.

Dr. Asare commended the media for promoting the Games and reiterated that the new facilities at Borteyman would be maintained by the creation of the University for Sports for Development and Business.

Ghana has so far won 46 medals and placed among the best ten in the competition.

